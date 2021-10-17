Short Interest in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expands By 35.5%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGI. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 1,300,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,972. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 423,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 127,642 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

