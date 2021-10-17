Short Interest in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Grows By 47.9%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 12.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $84.90 on Friday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $89.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

