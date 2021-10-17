Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Drops By 27.1%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 610,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Shineco has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Shineco during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shineco by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shineco in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Shineco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shineco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

