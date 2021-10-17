Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Declines By 30.0%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLN remained flat at $$21.82 on Friday. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The stock has a market cap of $652.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

