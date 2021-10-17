Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Declines By 27.0%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIOX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.