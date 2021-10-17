Short Interest in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Declines By 31.7%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 992,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

