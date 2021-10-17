Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Drops By 27.4%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS SZLSF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.33. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

