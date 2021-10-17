Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Drops By 27.4%

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS SZLSF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.33. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.