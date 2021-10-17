Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Grows By 34.4%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $3,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Steelcase by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Steelcase by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 594,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

