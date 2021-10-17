Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Decreases By 31.0%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.46. 34,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

