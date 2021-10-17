Short Interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Grows By 43.6%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,680,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 25,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.