Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Declines By 26.4%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.04.

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

