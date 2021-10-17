Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Expands By 47.1%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRL opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The New Ireland Fund has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

