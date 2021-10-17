Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Expands By 35.4%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TISNF. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TISNF remained flat at $$26.25 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. TIS has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

