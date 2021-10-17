Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Increases By 36.8%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TSYHY traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

