Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 34.2%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

