Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 34.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,562,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,670,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,731,000 after buying an additional 735,948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,963,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,168,000 after buying an additional 608,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,724,000 after buying an additional 402,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,467,000.

Shares of DGRW stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 130,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

