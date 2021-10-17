Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Drops By 31.2%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,334.0 days.
Zalando stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. Zalando has a 52-week low of $87.05 and a 52-week high of $120.64.
Zalando Company Profile
