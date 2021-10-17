Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Drops By 31.2%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,334.0 days.

Zalando stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. Zalando has a 52-week low of $87.05 and a 52-week high of $120.64.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

