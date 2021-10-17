Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Drops By 31.7%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 412,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Zedge news, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 14,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 12,758 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $218,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Zedge alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 393.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zedge by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. 104,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,963. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zedge has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.