Showcase (SHO) Price Up 61.7% Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $375,943.82 and $81,480.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,811.55 or 0.99723845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.73 or 0.06199953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00025472 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

