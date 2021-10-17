Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

