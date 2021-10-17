Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.89.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
