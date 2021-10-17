Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Short Interest Update

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,800 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 856,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGLB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 185.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 466.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGLB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 48,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,549. The company has a market cap of $34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Analysts predict that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

