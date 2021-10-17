Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,383 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

