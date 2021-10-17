Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 6,351 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 460,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJM stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.