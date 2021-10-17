Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 225.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.