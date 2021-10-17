Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

