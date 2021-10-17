Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

