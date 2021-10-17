Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.13 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

