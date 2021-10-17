Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $243.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.10 and a 52-week high of $251.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.31.

