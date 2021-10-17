Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.50. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.