Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.10 Million in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $805.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

