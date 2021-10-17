Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 647 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF opened at $205.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.08 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.