Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 5,021 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $215.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $220.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.