Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

