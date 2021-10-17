Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,471 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

