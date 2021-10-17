Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,217 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 118,603 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

NYSE NVTA opened at $27.50 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.