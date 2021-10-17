Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

