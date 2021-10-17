Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Short Interest Up 49.1% in September

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.78 million. Analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.