Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

