Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

