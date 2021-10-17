Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.16% of Silgan worth $144,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 916,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

