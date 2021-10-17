Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 36.14% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 6,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

