Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $93,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

