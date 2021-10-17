SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $311.52 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $311.52 million and $8.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00198362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

