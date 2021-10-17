Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average is $138.07. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.