SKALE Network (SKL) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $746.61 million and approximately $71.18 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00200937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00091797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,148,528 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

