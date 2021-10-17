Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

