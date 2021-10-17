Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Trimmed by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average of $178.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.