Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

SNBR stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.