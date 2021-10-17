SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 673.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.95% of SMART Global worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,140. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of SGH opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

