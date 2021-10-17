SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $708,783.36 and $327.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.